Provincial win for Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai

Munster Post Primary Schools
U19 E Hurling
Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai 3-23
St John Bosco Community College Kildysart 3-5
Full results today:
TUS Corn an Artaigh Group 2
Round 2
Castletroy College 3-21 V Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig 0-17
TUS Corn Risteard Ui Mhathuna Group 4
Round 2 05-11-2024 (Tue)
St Augustines 2-26 V CBS Dungarvan 3-9
TUS Corn Sheain Ui Mhaolomhnaigh (19 D F)
Round 1
Mungret Community College 1-13 V Nagle Rice Secondary School Doneraile 0-1
TUS Corn Liam O Cinneide (19 E H)
Round 2
Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai 3-23 V St John Bosco Community College Kildysart 3-5
TUS Corn Micheal O Fuireastail (19 E F)
Round 1
St. Clement's College, Limerick 1-3 V St. Patricks Comprehensive School Shannon 2-11
Ennis Community College 1-2 V St. Michaels Kilmihill 5-12
TUS Corn an Darra Ui Dhonabhain (17 C H)
Round 2
Clonakilty Community College 0-6 V St Josephs Borrisoleigh 2-17
TUS Corn Gearoid O Beineid (17 E H)
Round 2
St Pauls Community College Waterford 5-21 V Meánscoil SN An Rinn 1-7
St. Josephs Secondary School Spanish Point 3-20 V Desmond College Gortboy 1-0
coláiste Chíaráin Croom 3-11 V Comeragh College 5-6