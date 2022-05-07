Provincial title for Kerry school

St Brendan's College Killarney's A team were crowned Munster Schools Pitch & Putt winners in Mallow as the combined score of 342 posted by Cillian Courtney, Robbie Harnett and Fintan Martin was good enough for a two-stroke win.

They now go forward for the National Finals in Clonmel in two weeks time along with two other Kerry teams who finished in the Top 9.

The St Brendan's B team of Ryan Neeson, Cathal Kelly and Ryan McCarthy finished seventh in the event while the St Michaels Listowel A side of Trevin Chute, Jack Enright and Kieran Feeley finished one place below them in eighth.