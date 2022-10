Leinster Head Coach Leo Cullen has made four changes to his side for tomorrow's URC clash with the Sharks.

Johnny Sexton will captain the team in his first start this season, while Will Connors comes in at openside.

Charlie Ngatai and Academy back Rob Russell are the other fresh inclusions for the RDS test.

Ulster have opted for nine changes from the side that lost to Leinster last time out for tomorrow's U-R-C visit of Ospreys to Belfast.