Provincial hurling wins for Clare & Galway

May 1, 2022 16:05 By radiokerrysport
Clare have made it 2 wins from 2 in the Munster Senior Hurling championship round robin series.

They've beaten Cork in round 3 this afternoon by 28 points to 1-20 with Alan Connolly grabbing the goal for Cork.

The Rebels remain without a win in the championship so far this season.

Galway have snatched a victory at home to Kilkenny in their Leinster hurling championship campaign.

John Donnelly thought he had rescued a draw for the Cats with a last minute goal but Conor Cooney scored with the final free of the game to give the Tribesmen a 1-24 to 3-17 victory.

