Advertisement
Sport

Provincial GAA Championships get underway today

Apr 16, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Provincial GAA Championships get underway today Provincial GAA Championships get underway today
Share this article

The provincial GAA Championships get underway today.

All-Ireland football champions Tyrone take on Fermanagh in the preliminary round of the Ulster Championship.

Throw-in at Brewster Park is at half-past-6 this evening.

Advertisement

***

There are three games in the first round of the Leinster Hurling Championship meanwhile.

After an impressive start under new manager Darragh Egan in the league Wexford host Galway from half-past-4.

Advertisement

While Westmeath and Kilkenny meet at TEG Cusack Park from 6-o'clock.

And half-an-hour later Dublin welcome Laois to Parnell Park.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus