The provincial GAA Championships get underway today.

All-Ireland football champions Tyrone take on Fermanagh in the preliminary round of the Ulster Championship.

Throw-in at Brewster Park is at half-past-6 this evening.

There are three games in the first round of the Leinster Hurling Championship meanwhile.

After an impressive start under new manager Darragh Egan in the league Wexford host Galway from half-past-4.

While Westmeath and Kilkenny meet at TEG Cusack Park from 6-o'clock.

And half-an-hour later Dublin welcome Laois to Parnell Park.