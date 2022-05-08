Provincial final spots up for grabs today

Limerick can seal a place in the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland senior hurling Championship with a win against Tipperary this afternoon.

John Kiely's defending Munster and All-Ireland champions have won their opening two games in Munster while Tipp are looking to bounce back from losses to Waterford and Clare.

The Premier county are without their their free-taker Jason Forde while Kyle Hayes returns from a hamstring issue for the hosts for the 2pm throw in at the Gaelic Grounds.

Donegal will be looking to qualify for a 10th Ulster senior football final in 12 years today.

Declan Bonner's team face 2020 champions Cavan in Clones from 4pm.

Roscommon await the winners of this afternoon's Connacht senior football semi-final between Galway and Leitrim.

Galway are seeking a seventh straight provincial final appearance while Leitrim haven't contested one since 2000.

Throw in at Pearse Stadium is at 3.30.