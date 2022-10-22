Provincial final qualification the aim for Southern Gaels

Provincial final qualification is the aim for Southern Gaels today.
They face Ballymacarbry of Waterford in the last four of the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship.
That’s on in Waterville at 2 o’clock.
