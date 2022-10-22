Advertisement
Provincial final qualification the aim for Southern Gaels

Oct 22, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Provincial final qualification is the aim for Southern Gaels today.

They face Ballymacarbry of Waterford in the last four of the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship.

That’s on in Waterville at 2 o’clock.

