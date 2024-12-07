Advertisement
Provincial defeat for Firies

Dec 7, 2024 19:25 By radiokerrysport
Firies have missed out on the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship title.

They’ve lost the final against Kilmurry, Cork by 1-10 to 0-9.

After conceding the opening point centre forward James Horgan brought Firies level. The next score was a 4th minute Kilmurry goal but Firies responded with back to back points and trailed by just 1; 0-3 to 1-1 after 7 minutes. Firies, playing with a strong wind, levelled through James Horgan. The same player then put over in the 18th minute to give the Kerry champions a 5 points to 1-1 lead. Cian Doe doubled that advantage but that lead was wiped out by the 25th minute at 0-6 to 1-3. After James Horgan put Firies back in front once more Kilmurry had back to back points to go ahead 1-5 to 0-7 after 28 minutes. That was the half time score.

It took Firies until the 45th minute before they got their first score of the period. By that time Kilmurry had added 4 points of their own. With quarter of an hour to go it was 1-9 to 0-8. Kilmurry then pulled 5 clear. Two minutes from time Firies made it a 4 point game at 1-10 to 0-9 through James Horgan. There was no further scoring.

