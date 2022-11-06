Provincial/County round-up

All Ireland club champions Ballygunner have booked their place in the Munster hurling semi finals.

They were too much for Kilruane McDonagh's of Tipperary in today's quarter final action.

The Waterford side winning easily by 4-19 to 14 points.

Advertisement

===

Kilmacud Crokes are into the semi finals of the Leinster Senior Club Football Championship.

The defending champions beat last year's beaten finalists Naas by 3-14 to 14 points in Parnell Park.

Advertisement

Craig Dias, Hugh Kenny and Dara Mullin with the goals for the Dublin side.

They'll join Meath's Ratoath and The Downs of Westmeath in the final four after they had wins over Offaly champions Rhode and St Mary's Ardee in Louth respectively.

Laois' Portarlington are also into the semi finals after a 3-19 to 9 point win over Palatine of Carlow.

Advertisement

===

The Kilmacud Crokes have secured their 1st senior provincial title in ladies club football.

They were no match for Tinahely of Wicklow as the Dublin champions took the crown by 4-15 to 8 points in Bray this afternoon.