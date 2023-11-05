Provincial Championships round-up

Ballygunner are heading for another Munster club hurling semi-final.

The Waterford side beat Cork's Sarsfields by 2-20 to 9 points in their last 8 clash at Walsh Park.

In football, Kildare champions Naas beat Summerhill of Meath by 2-12 to 8 points in the Leinster club championship.

Advertisement

Naas will face St Loman's in the semi finals after the Westmeath champs were 1-20 to 1-10 winners over Longford's Killoe.

Also in that competition, St Mary's Ardee of Louth came from behind to beat Wicklow's Blessington by 3-9 to 2-5.

Kilmacud Crokes will be St Mary's next opponent in the last 4.

Advertisement

Corofin are the Galway football champions after a 1-11 to 1-9 victory over Maigh Cuilinn in the decider this afternoon.

Tony Gill's second half goal proving to be the difference between the sides.