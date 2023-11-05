Advertisement
Sport

Provincial Championships round-up

Nov 5, 2023 16:12 By radiokerrynews
Provincial Championships round-up
Share this article

Ballygunner are heading for another Munster club hurling semi-final.

The Waterford side beat Cork's Sarsfields by 2-20 to 9 points in their last 8 clash at Walsh Park.

In football, Kildare champions Naas beat Summerhill of Meath by 2-12 to 8 points in the Leinster club championship.

Advertisement

Naas will face St Loman's in the semi finals after the Westmeath champs were 1-20 to 1-10 winners over Longford's Killoe.

Also in that competition, St Mary's Ardee of Louth came from behind to beat Wicklow's Blessington by 3-9 to 2-5.

Kilmacud Crokes will be St Mary's next opponent in the last 4.

Advertisement

Corofin are the Galway football champions after a 1-11 to 1-9 victory over Maigh Cuilinn in the decider this afternoon.

Tony Gill's second half goal proving to be the difference between the sides.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

County final honours for East Kerry
Advertisement
Villa beaten at Forest
Southern Gaels win Munster tie
Advertisement

Recommended

Arsenal say the referees' governing body needs to "address the standard of officiating"
Woodpark Eagle takes Listowel coursing feature
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday review
Reenard capture Junior club title
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus