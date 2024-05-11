Advertisement
Sport

Provincial Championships preview

May 11, 2024 09:44 By radiokerrysport
Provincial Championships preview
Share this article

Dublin can preserve their unbeaten start to the Leinster Hurling Championship this afternoon when they face Antrim at Parnell Park.

Top plays bottom at Netwatch Cullen Park, with Kilkenny away to Carlow.

In the Munster Championship this evening, Cork take on Limerick.

Advertisement

Tipperary were denied an unbeaten finish to the Munster under-20 hurling round robin.

They fell to an 18-point to 1-14 defeat to Clare in Thurles, but Tipp still advance to the final via points difference.

Clare will play Cork in the provincial semi-final next Friday.

Advertisement

===

Football’s Tailteann Cup gets underway this afternoon, with Kildare opening their campaign against Longford at Hawkfield.

Leitrim play Waterford.

Advertisement

Down host Limerick in Newry.

Sligo face Wexford

Fermanagh take on Wicklow

Advertisement

And Offaly play London.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Quarter Final for Kingdom today
Advertisement
Kerry seek All-Ireland final spot
Kerry cricket team in action today
Advertisement

Recommended

Northern Lights could be visible in Kerry again tonight
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Victory for Ireland
Defeat for Kerry FC; Kingdom underage sides play today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus