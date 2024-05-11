Provincial Championships preview

Dublin can preserve their unbeaten start to the Leinster Hurling Championship this afternoon when they face Antrim at Parnell Park.

Top plays bottom at Netwatch Cullen Park, with Kilkenny away to Carlow.

In the Munster Championship this evening, Cork take on Limerick.

Advertisement

Tipperary were denied an unbeaten finish to the Munster under-20 hurling round robin.

They fell to an 18-point to 1-14 defeat to Clare in Thurles, but Tipp still advance to the final via points difference.

Clare will play Cork in the provincial semi-final next Friday.

Advertisement

===

Football’s Tailteann Cup gets underway this afternoon, with Kildare opening their campaign against Longford at Hawkfield.

Leitrim play Waterford.

Advertisement

Down host Limerick in Newry.

Sligo face Wexford

Fermanagh take on Wicklow

Advertisement

And Offaly play London.