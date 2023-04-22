Advertisement
Sport

Provincial Championships continue today

Apr 22, 2023 10:04 By radiokerrysport
Provincial Championships continue today Provincial Championships continue today
Share this article

New York are hoping lightning can strike twice this afternoon.

After beating Leitrim a fortnight ago, they’ve travelled to Markievicz Park to face Sligo in the Connacht football semi-finals.

The winners will be guaranteed a spot in the All Ireland group stage.

Advertisement

=

And Kingspan Breffni hosts the Ulster Football quarter-final clash of Cavan and Armagh from 6.30.

=======

Advertisement

Kilkenny begin the defence of their Leinster Hurling title this evening, with a first group game against Westmeath.

Galway take on Wexford at Pearse Stadium.

While Antrim face Dublin.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus