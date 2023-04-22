Provincial Championships continue today

New York are hoping lightning can strike twice this afternoon.
After beating Leitrim a fortnight ago, they’ve travelled to Markievicz Park to face Sligo in the Connacht football semi-finals.
The winners will be guaranteed a spot in the All Ireland group stage.
And Kingspan Breffni hosts the Ulster Football quarter-final clash of Cavan and Armagh from 6.30.
Kilkenny begin the defence of their Leinster Hurling title this evening, with a first group game against Westmeath.
Galway take on Wexford at Pearse Stadium.
While Antrim face Dublin.