Provincial Championships continue

Nov 5, 2023 09:21 By radiokerrysport
Waterford's Ballygunner will look to keep up the defence of their Munster Senior Hurling Club title later.

The Deise kingpins take on Cork champs Sarsfields in the provincial quarter final with throw in at 1:30pm.

Elsewhere, Naas of Kildare and Meath representatives Summerhill are looking to reach the last 4 of the Leinster Senior Football Championship.

They meet in the last 8 at 2pm.

Moycullen are looking to win their third Galway Senior Football Championship title in four years this afternoon.

They take on 21 time champions Corofin in the decider at 2pm.

All Ireland club football champions Kilmacud Crokes have booked their spot in the Leinster semi finals.

They beat Carlow's Eire Og by 1-12 to 4 points in their quarter final clash.

Galway star forward Shane Walsh scored 1-2 as Crokes look to defend their provincial crown.

