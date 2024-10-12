Advertisement
Sport

Provincial Championship draw: Kerry to face winners of Cork/Limerick in Munster Semi Final

Oct 12, 2024 17:17 By radiokerrysport
Provincial Championship draw: Kerry to face winners of Cork/Limerick in Munster Semi Final
Kerry GAA Manager Jack O'Connor. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Kerry begin their Munster campaign with a semi-final clash against either Limerick or Cork.

Waterford and Tipperary will play for the right to play Clare in the final four there.

Armagh will kick off their All-Ireland football title defence away to Antrim for an Ulster championship quarter-final.

Advertisement

This afternoon's draw sees reigning provincial champions Donegal face Derry in the preliminary round.

The winner of that game will host Monaghan in the last eight.

Malachy O'Rourke's Tyrone host Cavan, while Tailteann Cup holders Down travel to Fermanagh.

Advertisement

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway will head Stateside for a Connacht quarter-final with New York.

The winner of that game will take on either Roscommon or London in the semi-final.

In the other final-four clash, Leitrim await the winners of either Mayo or Sligo.

Advertisement

In Leinster, Dublin have a quarter-final with either Wicklow or Longford.

The other first round ties see Wexford face Laois while Carlow take on Meath.

Kildare and Westmeath do battle in the quarter finals.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Dr Crokes book Garvey's Supervalu SFC Final spot
Advertisement
KSBGL Saturday Results
Saturday GAA Results
Advertisement

Recommended

KSBGL Saturday Results
Dr Crokes book Garvey's Supervalu SFC Final spot
Saturday Local Basketball Results
Saturday GAA Results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus