Provincial and All Ireland Championships review/preview

Mayo are out of the All Ireland Football Championship.

Despite dragging themselves to penalties, they couldn't find a way past Derry in the preliminary quarter finals.

It finished level after full time and extra time with Jordan Flynn scoring the final point in the added on period.

Odhran Lynch was the hero for Mickey Harte's men who just edged their hosts in Castlebar by 4-3 on spot kicks.

There were also wins for Galway and Roscommon today who beat Monaghan and Tyrone respectively.

It could be a final game in the blue and white for Monaghan great Conor McManus.

Cork and Louth meet in Inniskeen to see who will make it to the last 8 of the All Ireland Football Championship.

Their preliminary quarter final throws in at 3pm.

===

Places in the Tailteann Cup final are up for grabs at Croke Park this afternoon.

Antrim and Laois do battle in the first of the semi finals at 2pm.

Then it's a 4pm start for Down's meeting with Sligo at Headquarters.

Only Down have ever played in the decider of the second tier competition.

===

Round 3 of the All Ireland Ladies Football Championship is down for decision this afternoon.

First up, Waterford and Donegal face off at Walsh Park from 1:30pm.

Half an hour later it's Galway versus Laois and Dublin take on Kildare.

There's a 3:30pm throw in time for the clash of Meath and Tipperary in Pairc Tailteann.

===

Derry await the winners of today's second semi final in the All Ireland Minor Football Championship.

Mayo and Armagh meet in Longford to see who will progress to the decider.

Derry returned to the showpiece event after a 1 point win over their semi final opponents Kerry yesterday.