Provincial action continues tonight

Apr 21, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrysport
In the Leinster under 20 hurling championship this evening, Offaly meet Kildare in Tullamore and it's Laois against Westmeath in Portaloise.

Both matches start at 6.30.

Galway play Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park from 7.30.

In the Munster under 20 hurling competition, Tipperary host Limerick at Semple Stadium from 7.30.

In the Connacht minor football championship, Galway face Roscommon in Tuam and Leitrim go head to head with Sligo in Carrick On Shannon.

Those matches throw in at 6.30.

