Provincial action continues today

There are two provincial club football titles up on the line later.

Kerry's Austin Stacks go up against Cork outfit St Finbarr's in the Munster final from 1.45pm at Semple Stadium.

Then from a quarter to four, Kilcoo of Down take on Fermanagh champions Derrygonnelly Harps in the Ulster decider at the Athletic Grounds.

The winners will play each other in the All-Ireland semi-finals later this month.

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick can qualify for the Munster Hurling Cup final today.

They take on Kerry in a semi-final clash at the Gaelic Grounds, where throw-in is at 2pm.

Clare await the winners in the final.

Henry Shefflin continues his reign as Galway hurling manager today.

His side take on Dublin in the Walsh Cup from 2pm at Parnell Park.

Elsewhere, it's Kilkenny against Laois and Offaly versus Antrim.