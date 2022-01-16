Advertisement
Sport

Provincial action continues today

Jan 16, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Provincial action continues today Provincial action continues today
Share this article

There are two provincial club football titles up on the line later.

Kerry's Austin Stacks go up against Cork outfit St Finbarr's in the Munster final from 1.45pm at Semple Stadium.

Then from a quarter to four, Kilcoo of Down take on Fermanagh champions Derrygonnelly Harps in the Ulster decider at the Athletic Grounds.

Advertisement

The winners will play each other in the All-Ireland semi-finals later this month.

==

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick can qualify for the Munster Hurling Cup final today.

Advertisement

They take on Kerry in a semi-final clash at the Gaelic Grounds, where throw-in is at 2pm.

Clare await the winners in the final.

==

Advertisement

Henry Shefflin continues his reign as Galway hurling manager today.

His side take on Dublin in the Walsh Cup from 2pm at Parnell Park.

Elsewhere, it's Kilkenny against Laois and Offaly versus Antrim.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus