Keith Earls comes into the Munster 15 for their encounter with the Stormers tomorrow in the United Rugby Championship.

Keynan Knox will start in the front row.

Dan Leavy has been named on the bench for Leinster's United Rugby Championship match away to Dragons tomorrow.

The back row hasn't played for the province since undergoing surgery back in February.

James Ryan will captain the side and Max Deegan comes in at number 8.