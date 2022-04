Ciaran Frawley will start at out-half for Leinster in their U-R-C meeting with the Stormers tomorrow in South Africa.

Leo Cullen has opted to rotate his squad, with scrum-half Cormac Foley making his first start for the province.

Meanwhile, Andy Friend has made six changes to his Connacht side for tomorrow's clash with the Sharks in Durban.

And Billy Burns is back in Ulster's team for their tie with Edinburgh, meaning Michael Lowry reverts to full-back.