Ireland's provinces are counting the cost of yesterday's Ireland A's loss to England.

Mike Prendergast's side saw a number of players leaving the field injured during the 16 point loss in Bristol.

Munster's Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager and Shane Daly were all called ashore early with knocks while Leinster out-half Ciar�n Frawley had to exit with a head injury in the second half.