Proposed changes to All-Ireland Senior Football Championship defeated

The proposed changes to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship have both been defeated at the G-A-A's Special Congress.

Proposal B, which sought to introduce a league-based format to the Championship, got the support of 50 percent of delegates.

Former President Sean Kelly argued in the hour long debate around the motion that voting against it would amount to the G-A-A turning their backs on their players.

A host of counties speaking againt the motion indicated they were in favour of change but not the proposed format.

Proposal A was soundly defeated, with 90 percent of delegates voting against it.