Sport

Promotion-Relegation play-off this afternoon

Nov 16, 2024 09:51 By radiokerrysport
After last Sunday's triumph in the FAI Cup final, Drogheda United will bid to maintain their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division status this afternoon.

Kevin Doherty's side take on Bray Wanderers in a promotion-relegation play-off at Tallaght Stadium from 2 o'clock.

Ken Kiernan has stepped down as manager of the Bohemians Women's team after one season in charge.

He arrived at Dalymount Park last December, having helped Athlone Town to FAI Cup glory as assistant coach in 2023.

Kiernan took charge of the side during their solidarity friendly with the Palestine women's team in May.

In the Nations League, Northern Ireland were 2-0 winners over Belarus at Windsor Park.

Scotland earned a 1-0 win over 10-man Croatia to Hampden Park.

