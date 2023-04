Tralee have been promoted to Division 1 in Munster with 2 rounds of the league remaining.

That's after beating Galway 3and a half to 1 and a half.

Ukranian pair Yunis Barudi and Oleksandr Zakcadndyi again both won.

Croatian Mirko Kopic on board 3 was also victorious.

Paul Shanahan got a hard earned draw.

Michael Wicherly was unlucky to lose.