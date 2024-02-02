Advertisement
Principality Stadium roof to be for clash of Wales and Scotland

Feb 2, 2024
Principality Stadium roof to be for clash of Wales and Scotland
The Principality Stadium roof will be closed after all, for tomorrow’s clash of Wales and Scotland.

The Scots had initially insisted on the roof be closed, despite rain being forecast for the Welsh capital.

They’ve now changed their minds, with Wales agreeing to move the game indoors.

Ange Capuozzo has been forced to withdraw from the Italy team that plays England tomorrow.

Having been named on the right wing for the game in Rome, illness has seen him replaced by Zebre’s Lorenzo Pani.

