Preview: TG4 Ladies All Ireland SFC Final - Kerry v Galway

Sunday August 4th

TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final

Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 4.15pm

Advertisement

Game live on Radio Kerry courtesy of Topline McCarthys Kenmare.

Kerry will take on Galway in the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final in Croke Park.

For the very first time, the two teams will lock horns in the decider.

Advertisement

Kerry will be hoping to make it third time lucky and win the Brendan Martin Cup after two successive final losses to Meath and Dublin respectively.

Meanwhile Galway will be hoping to end a 20-year hoodoo and defeat Kerry in the final.

Throw in at HQ is at 4.15pm.

Advertisement

Former Kerry player and Radio Kerry analyst, Liam Brosnan



Radio Kerry analyst Breda O'Shea



Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan



Advertisement

Kerry captain Niamh Carmody



Kerry joint manager Declan Quill



Kerry joint manager Darragh Long

