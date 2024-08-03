Advertisement
Sport

Preview: TG4 Ladies All Ireland SFC Final - Kerry v Galway

Aug 3, 2024 15:26 By radiokerrysport
30 July 2024; In attendance during the captains day ahead of the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship Finals at Croke Park in Dublin is Senior Championship contenders Kerry captain Niamh Carmody, left, and Galway captain Ailbhe Davoren. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Sunday August 4th

TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final

Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 4.15pm

Game live on Radio Kerry courtesy of Topline McCarthys Kenmare.

Kerry will take on Galway in the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final in Croke Park.

For the very first time, the two teams will lock horns in the decider.

Kerry will be hoping to make it third time lucky and win the Brendan Martin Cup after two successive final losses to Meath and Dublin respectively.

Meanwhile Galway will be hoping to end a 20-year hoodoo and defeat Kerry in the final.

Throw in at HQ is at 4.15pm.

Former Kerry player and Radio Kerry analyst, Liam Brosnan

Radio Kerry analyst Breda O'Shea

Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan

Kerry captain Niamh Carmody

Kerry joint manager Declan Quill

Kerry joint manager Darragh Long

