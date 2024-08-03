Preview: TG4 Ladies All Ireland SFC Final - Kerry v Galway

Sunday August 4th
TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final
Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 4.15pm
Game live on Radio Kerry courtesy of Topline McCarthys Kenmare.
Kerry will take on Galway in the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final in Croke Park.
For the very first time, the two teams will lock horns in the decider.
Kerry will be hoping to make it third time lucky and win the Brendan Martin Cup after two successive final losses to Meath and Dublin respectively.
Meanwhile Galway will be hoping to end a 20-year hoodoo and defeat Kerry in the final.
Throw in at HQ is at 4.15pm.
Former Kerry player and Radio Kerry analyst, Liam Brosnan
Radio Kerry analyst Breda O'Shea
Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan
Kerry captain Niamh Carmody
Kerry joint manager Declan Quill
Kerry joint manager Darragh Long