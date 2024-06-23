Advertisement
Sport

Preview: Munster Senior Cup Final - Kerry FC v Waterford FC

Jun 23, 2024 17:43 By radiokerrysport
Preview: Munster Senior Cup Final - Kerry FC v Waterford FC
Monday June 24

Munster Senior Cup Final

Kerry FC v Waterford FC, Turners Cross, 7.30pm

Extra-time and penalties if necessary

16 months since the club's first ever fixture, Kerry FC now find themselves in their first ever cup final.

The Kingdom travel to Turners Cross to face Premier Division side Waterford FC in the 2024 Munster Senior Cup Final.

In just their first year in the competition, Kerry have defeated Avondale Utd, Cobh Ramblers, and Treaty Utd to reach the final.

Kick off at Turners Cross is at 7.30pm and we will have live commentary with thanks to Kerry Airport.

John Drummey spoke with Kerry FC's Graham O'Reilly

John Drummey spoke with Kerry FC coach James Sugrue

John Drummey spoke with Kerry FC head coach Conor McCarthy

John Drummey spoke with Kerry FC's Ethan Kos

