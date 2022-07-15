Prestigious tournament win for Kerry golfer

Kerry’s Mark Gazi has won the English Boys Under 16 Open Amateur Stroke Pay Championship.
The Tralee Golf Club member took the victory in a playoff.
144 of the best under 16 golfers from all over Europe competed in this tournament.
