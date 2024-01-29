Preparations at an advanced stage for the Alex Fitzgerald Fund Charity Legends Game

Plans are now at an advanced stage for the Kerry FC hosted charity game which takes place this coming Friday night, February 2nd. In a novel idea by the club, a Kerry Soccer Legends XI will take on a Kerry GAA Legends XI in a game which will raise vital funds for the care of Alex Fitzgerald from Tralee.

Son of John and Siobhan Fitzgerald of Tralee, Alex, who is 4 years of age was diagnosed with Childhood cancer last August. As the family was sent to Crumlin Hospital, doctors discovered a tumour on Alex’s Adrenal Gland which led to Alex being diagnosed with Metastatic Neuroblastoma cancer. Alex has been making regular trips to the Dublin hospital since and has received 10 rounds of chemotherapy. Doctors are currently in the process of harvesting Alex’s stem cells as he will need a bone-marrow transplant in the future.

The aim of the Charity game being held by Kerry FC is to help fund the families regular trips to Dublin to care for Alex. With fuel costs on the rise and regular accommodation needed for both John and Siobhan while in Dublin, every cent raised by Kerry FC in the build-up to next Friday’s novel encounter will be donated to the Fitzgerald family to allow them to continue their long road to Alex’s recovery.

The game itself will be a unique chance for fans of soccer and gaelic games in the county to come together for a good cause. With many Kerry based legends of both soccer and GAA signed up to tog off for the game, it is sure to be an unmissable night in Mounthawk Park, with kick off scheduled for 7pm.

The Kerry soccer stars will be led by two members who have helped guide Kerry into the League of Ireland. Billy Dennehy, Kerry FC Sporting Director, who played his trade in Sunderland in the UK along with representing the county at European level with Shamrock Rovers is dusting off his boots as will Chief Operations Officer Steven Conway, who also played his trade at League of Ireland level. Former Kerry FC footballer Shane Guthrie will also play having played in both the Premier Division and First Division over the last 2 decades and Tralee man Sean Kelly, who was also on the books at Arsenal, will dig out a pair of boots for the game. Current Kerry FC First Team Coach James Sugrue will also be among those togging off

In Kerry we are stacked with GAA legends so narrowing it down to an 11 to play is quite the task! The side will be led by Darran O’Sullivan, 4 time All Ireland winner and former Kerry captain who carries an impressive CV. Plenty of names are to be confirmed before the kick off on Friday night

Kerry FC Sporting Director and former professional footballer Billy Dennehy said “Going back when Kerry FC was formed, Steven has mentioned about running a legends game at some point. Then over the last few months meeting with Alex and his family, being a neighbour of theirs, I could see first-hand what they are going through and thinking of ways we could help. This game was then the perfect opportunity for the game to have a proper purpose. Everyone has been brilliant with their engagement and we’ve received huge support from both the players and the community”

If you wish to attend the game, tickets are on sale now on www.kerryfc.com/tickets Adults are priced at €10 and it's €5 for kids. If you can't attend but would like to donate, you can find our GoFundMe page across our social media @kerryfc. A full video interview with Alex's parents Johnand Siobhan Fitzgerald can be viewed on the Kerry FC Youtube Channel.

Confirmed Kerry FC Soccer Legends Players:

1. David Hennessy (Kerry U-21, Waterford, Cobh)

2. ⁠Derek o Shea (Kerry U-21, Tralee Dynamos)

3. ⁠Timmy lynch (Kerry U-21, Limerick FC, Classic)

4. ⁠Kieran O Sullivan (Kerry U-21, Listowel Celtic)

5. ⁠Maurice O Rahilly (Kerry U-21, Tralee Dynamos)

6. ⁠Brian Fitzgerald (Kerry U-21, Cobh Ramblers, Tralee Dynamos)

7. ⁠Mark Fitzgerald (Kerry U-21, Tralee Dynamos)

8. ⁠David Conway (Kerry U-21, Limerick FC, Park, Tralee Dynamos)

9. ⁠Steven Conway (Kerry U21, Limerick FC, Lisselton, Tralee Dynamos, Fairview Rangers, Boston Bolts USL)

10. ⁠Billy Dennehy (Kerry U21, Shelbourne, Sunderland, Derry City, Shamrock Rovers, Cork City, Limerick City)

10. ⁠Brian o Reilly (Kerry U-21, Killarney Athletic)

11. ⁠Shane Doolan (Kerry U-21, Killarney Athletic)

12. ⁠Shane Guthrie (Kerry U-21, Cork City, Shamrock Rovers, Cobh Ramblers, Limerick FC, Kerry FC)

13. ⁠Steven O Mahony (Kerry U-21, Limerick FC, Tralee Dynamos)

14. ⁠Sean Kelly (Kerry U-21, Arsenal, Cork City, Galway Utd, Limerick FC, Lansdowne Boys)

15. ⁠Tommy Keane (Kerry U-21, Listowel Celtic)

16. ⁠John McDonagh (Kerry U21, Killarney Celtic)

17. ⁠Gary Keane (Kerry U21, Killarney Celtic)

18. ⁠Brian Spillane (Kerry U-21, Killarney Celtic)

19. ⁠James Sugrue (Kerry U-21, Limerick FC, Tralee Dynamos)

20. ⁠Jonathan Burrows (Kerry Oscar Traynor, Tralee Dynamos)

21. ⁠Chris Kerins (Kerry U-21, St Patrick’s Athletic, Limerick FC, Lisselton)

22. ⁠Con Barrett (Kerry U-21, Park FC)

23. ⁠Eoin O Mahony (Kerry U-21, Lisselton)

24. ⁠Paul Russell (Kerry U21, Killorglin AFC)

25. ⁠Peter McCarthy (Kerry U-21, Limerick FC, Killarney Celtic)

26. ⁠Ger Lovett (Kerry U-21, Lisselton)

27. Dustin” Driscoll (Kerry Oscar Traynor, Camp Utd)

28. Joe Sheehy (Kerry U21, Dingle Bay Rovers, Lisselton)

29. Luke Burgess (Kerry U21, Dingle Bay Rovers)

Kerry GAA Legends confirmed to date:

Darran O’Sullivan - Glenbeigh Glencar

Barry John Keane - Kerins O’Rahillys

Daithi Casey - Dr Crokes

Mike Frank Russell - Laune Rangers

Maurice Fitzgerald - St Mary’s

Kieran O’Leary - Dr Crokes

Shane Enright - Tarbert

Michael O’Donogue (Stam) - Spa

Paul O’Connor - Kenmare

Padraig Reidy - Scartaglen

Seamus Scanlon - currow

Brendan Kealy - kilcummin

James O’Donoghue - legion

Brian Kelly - legion

Mikey Geaney - Dingle

Kieran Donaghy - Austin Stacks

Daniel Bohane - Austin Stacks