Premier & Scottish leagues continue today

David Moyes' will be looking to put some daylight between his West Ham United and former club Manhctester United this afternoon when he takes the Londoners to face Burnley.

United went level on points with the Hammers when they beat Norwich 1-nil yesterday.

Kick off at Turf Moor is at 2 o'clock.

At the same time, Leicester City host Newcastle with the day's remaining game, Crystal Palace v Eerton, gets underway at half-4.

United manager, Ralf Ragnick, meanwhile, reckons supposedly disgruntled attacker Anthony Martial, has sad nothing to him about wanting to leave the club

In Scotland, the top four teams in the Premiership are in action against each other today.

Leaders Rangers travel to third-placed Hearts for a midday kickoff.

While second-placed Celtic host Motherwell, who sit fourth, from 3 o'clock.