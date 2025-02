Michael van Gerwen edged out PDC World Darts champion Luke Littler 6-5 in a thriller on the opening night of the new Premier League season in Belfast.

Van Gerwen missed match dart on the bull in his semi-final defeat to former world champion Luke Humphries.

Humphries, who won the World Masters last weekend, comfortably beat Chris Dobey 6-1 in the final at the SSE Arena.