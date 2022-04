Liverpool's quest for an historic quadruple has taken them to Lisbon.

They play Benfica tonight in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Liverpool have lost on each of their last three European visits to the Stadium of Light.

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has laughed off suggestions he 'overthinks' his tactics in Europe.

The Premier League leaders welcome Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium tonight.

Both games kick off at 8.