Premier League Title Race To Be Decided Today

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he hasn't spoken to former club captain Steven Gerrard ahead of this afternoon's final round of Premier League fixtures.

The Merseysiders could do with a favour from the now Aston Villa boss, with his team facing leaders Manchester City.

Klopp's side take on Wolves at Anfield with them trailing their title rivals by a single point.

Elsewhere, the race for the final top four spot will be decided this afternoon.

Tottenham will be in the Champions League next season if they can beat Norwich at Carrow Road.

If they don't, it opens the door for Arsenal who could snatch the final spot from their neighbours with a win over already safe Everton.

Leeds United will be hoping to extend their stay in the top flight, they need to better Burnley's result to remain in the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch's men take on Brentford while the Clarets play host to Newcastle.

Chelsea meanwhile host already relegated Watford.

Manchester United can secure a place in the Europa League with a win over Crystal Palace.

West Ham could steal that place though with victory over Brighton if United fail to pick up the three points.

And Leicester City take on Southampton at the King Power Stadium with all of those games kicking-off at 4-o'clock.