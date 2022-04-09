Advertisement
Sport

Premier League title race 6 pointer tomorrow

Apr 9, 2022 16:04 By radiokerrysport
Man City and Liverpool meet tomorrow in a Premier League title six pointer.

There’s a single point between the sides going into the encounter as the season enters its final stretch.

Liverpool fan Colin O’Grady

