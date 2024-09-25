Premier League Teams Win In Carabao Cup

Goalkeeper Danny Ward prevented Leicester City from suffering an infamous Carabao Cup defeat last night.
He saved three times in a penalty shootout away to League Two Walsall, following a goalless draw at the Bescot Stadium.
Joining Leicester in tonight’s last-16 draw are Manchester City, who were 2-1 winners at home to Watford.
Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick for Chelsea in their 5-nil demolition of Barrow.
And Aston Villa survived a late scare at Adams Park to beat Wycombe 2-1.
Emi Buendia says it was a "special night" for him to score his first Aston Villa goal in a year and a half, as he continued his comeback from serious injury.
Buendia didn't play at all last season, after rupturing his ACL just before it started.
Boss Unai Emery tells Sky Sports News, it was a useful match for him.