Premier League Teams Win In Carabao Cup

Goalkeeper Danny Ward prevented Leicester City from suffering an infamous Carabao Cup defeat last night.

He saved three times in a penalty shootout away to League Two Walsall, following a goalless draw at the Bescot Stadium.

Joining Leicester in tonight’s last-16 draw are Manchester City, who were 2-1 winners at home to Watford.

Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick for Chelsea in their 5-nil demolition of Barrow.

And Aston Villa survived a late scare at Adams Park to beat Wycombe 2-1.

Emi Buendia says it was a "special night" for him to score his first Aston Villa goal in a year and a half, as he continued his comeback from serious injury.

Buendia didn't play at all last season, after rupturing his ACL just before it started.

Boss Unai Emery tells Sky Sports News, it was a useful match for him.