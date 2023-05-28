Premier League survival in Everton's own hands

Everton have Premier League survival in their own hands on the final day of the season.

The Merseysiders will stay-up if they beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Leicester could become only the second club who've won the title to be relegated.

They host West Ham and need to better Everton's result.

Leeds require both Everton and Leicester to lose and for them to beat Tottenham at Elland Road if they're to survive.

Aston Villa will secure the final European qualification spot with a win at home to Brighton.

Champions Manchester City end their campaign at Brentford.

Frank Lampard's last game as interim manager of Chelsea is against Newcastle.

Crystal Palace host Nottingham Forest, Manchester United take on Fulham, Liverpool go to Southampton and Arsenal host Wolves.