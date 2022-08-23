Advertisement
Sport

Premier League sides in Carabao Cup action later

Aug 23, 2022 12:08 By radiokerrysport
Premier League sides in Carabao Cup action later Premier League sides in Carabao Cup action later
Share this article

Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah could feature for Norwich in the Carabao Cup tonight.

The striker - who has been out of action with a knee injury - is poised to be included in the Canaries squad for their second round clash with Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Leicester take on Stockport, while Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa go to Bolton.

Advertisement

League One side Fleetwood Town have home advantage against Everton. Cambridge United host Southampton.

Fulham face the trip to Crawley. Newcomers Nottingham Forest are away to Grimsby Town.

Crystal Palace are away at Oxford while Wolves welcome Preston.

Advertisement

There are a total of 21 Round 2 games down for decision tonight.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus