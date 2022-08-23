Premier League sides in Carabao Cup action later

Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah could feature for Norwich in the Carabao Cup tonight.

The striker - who has been out of action with a knee injury - is poised to be included in the Canaries squad for their second round clash with Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Leicester take on Stockport, while Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa go to Bolton.

Advertisement

League One side Fleetwood Town have home advantage against Everton. Cambridge United host Southampton.

Fulham face the trip to Crawley. Newcomers Nottingham Forest are away to Grimsby Town.

Crystal Palace are away at Oxford while Wolves welcome Preston.

Advertisement

There are a total of 21 Round 2 games down for decision tonight.