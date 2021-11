In Group G of the Europa League tonight, Celtic are away to Bayer Leverkusen.

That game kicks off at 5.45.

West Ham are in Austria to face Rapid Vienna at the same time in Group H.

Advertisement

In Group C at 8pm, Leicester City play Legia Warsaw,

And Rangers have an 8 o'clock date with Sparta Prague in Group A at Ibrox.

In the Europa Conference League, Tottenham Hotspur are in Slovenia to face Mura from 5.45.