Newcastle are fourth. Alexander Isak scored two as they beat Wolves 3-nil.

David Moyes suffered a 1-nil defeat to Aston Villa in his first game back as Everton boss.

And Crystal Palace were 2-nil winners at Leicester.

Advertisement

===

Manchester United look to build on their FA Cup win at Arsenal when they host the Premier League's bottom side Southampton tonight.

Ipswich hope to move clear of the relegation places by getting a positive result in their home clash with Brighton.