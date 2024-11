New Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy looks to have plenty of work to do after watching his new side lose 4-1 at Brentford in the Premier League.

He'll take charge of the team in their next game against West Ham on Tuesday.

Justin Kluivert scored a hat-trick of penalties for Bournemouth as they won 4-2 at Wolves.

Nottingham Forest are up to sixth after beating Ipswich 1-nil, while Newcastle conceded late to draw 1-all at Crystal Palace.