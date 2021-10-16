Advertisement
Premier League resumes today

Oct 16, 2021 10:10 By radiokerrysport
Premier League resumes today
Caoimhin Kelleher follows his first international start on Tuesday with a first appearance of the season for Liverpool today,

The Republic of Ireland keeper is poised to replace Alisson for the lunchtime game away to Watford.

Both Manchester clubs are in action at 3, with City welcoming Burnley to the Etihad.

Meanwhile United go to Leicester.

There’s a Midlands derby at Villa Park where Aston Villa take on Wolves

In-form Brighton make the trip to Norwich, and Southampton play Leeds.

Then at 5.30, leaders Chelsea make the short trip to Brentford.

