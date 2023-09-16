Advertisement
Sport

Premier League resumes this afternoon

Sep 16, 2023 09:39 By radiokerrysport
Premier League resumes this afternoon
The Premier League resumes after the international break this afternoon.

Leaders Manchester City will be aiming to make it five wins from five with a victory at West Ham.

Tottenham, who are just two points behind City, host Sheffield United.

Brighton hope to have Evan Ferguson fit for their trip to Manchester United.

The teenager sat out Ireland's recent European Championships qualifiers with a knee injury.

Aston Villa face Crystal Palace while there's a first top-flight meeting between Fulham and Luton since 1960.

Liverpool are on the road to Wolves in the lunchtime game and it's Newcastle against Brentford in the evening kick-off.

===

Rangers can close the gap to Scottish Premiership leaders Motherwell and Celtic to a pont with a win against basement side St Johnstone this lunchtime.

Reigning champons Celtic welcome Dundee to Parkhead for a 3pm kick-off.

