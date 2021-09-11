The Premier League resumes after the international break this lunchtime, with the early leaders on the road.

Fresh off being named manager of the month, Nuno Espirito Santo takes Tottenham to Crystal Palace.

At 3, bottom side Arsenal entertain Norwich.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second Manchester United debut, with Newcastle visiting Old Trafford.

Manchester City go to Leicester,

Brentford host Brighton,

Southampton face early high-fliers West Ham

And Wolves go to Watford.

Then at 5.30, Chelsea welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge.