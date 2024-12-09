Advertisement
Premier League referee sacked

Dec 9, 2024 16:49 By radiokerrysport
Premier League referee sacked
Premier League referee David Coote has been sacked after an investigation found him to be in "serious breach" of his contract.

It's after a video was posted online appearing to show him making derogatory comments about Liverpool - and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Another video then appeared with him allegedly taking drugs.

Journalist Rob Harris says it's been a rapid decline for Coote

West Ham players will show their support to teammate Michail Antonio ahead of tonight's Premier League match against Wolves.

The striker is in hospital after having surgery on a leg fracture he suffered in a car accident on Saturday.

Players will warm up in shirts with Antonio's name on, which will then be auctioned to raise money for charity.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 8-o'clock.

The hosts go into the game 14th, just six points from the relegation zone - which Wolves are in.

