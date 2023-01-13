Advertisement
Sport

Premier League player found not guilty of rape and sexual assault

Jan 13, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Premier League player found not guilty of rape and sexual assault Premier League player found not guilty of rape and sexual assault
Share this article

Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at Chester Crown Court in the UK.

The 28 year old Manchester City player had denied the charges.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus