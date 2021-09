The Premier League leaders play host to the reigning champions this lunchtime.

Chelsea head the table ahead of the visit of Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.

Also kicking off at 12.30, Manchester United welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford.

At 3, bottom side Norwich go to Everton.

Leeds entertain West Ham,

Leicester face Burnley

And Watford take on Burnley.

Then at 5.30, Liverpool play a league game away to Brentford for the first time since 1947.