Advertisement
Sport

Premier League Is Back This Weekend, But 3 Games Postponed

Sep 13, 2022 10:09 By radiokerrysport
Premier League Is Back This Weekend, But 3 Games Postponed Premier League Is Back This Weekend, But 3 Games Postponed
Share this article

Seven Premier League games will take place this weekend in advance of Monday's funeral of Queen Elizabeth the second, but the matches involving Chelsea and Liverpool, Manchester United and Leeds United and Brighton and Crystal Palace are off due to police redeployments.

There are six games in the English Championship this evening:

Leaders Sheffield United go to Swansea City,

Advertisement

It's Blackburn Rovers versus Watford,

Huddersfield Town entertain Wigan Athletic,

Hull City play Stoke City,

Advertisement

Middlesbrough face Cardiff City,

And it's Preston North End up against Burnley.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus