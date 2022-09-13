Premier League Is Back This Weekend, But 3 Games Postponed

Seven Premier League games will take place this weekend in advance of Monday's funeral of Queen Elizabeth the second, but the matches involving Chelsea and Liverpool, Manchester United and Leeds United and Brighton and Crystal Palace are off due to police redeployments.

There are six games in the English Championship this evening:

Leaders Sheffield United go to Swansea City,

It's Blackburn Rovers versus Watford,

Huddersfield Town entertain Wigan Athletic,

Hull City play Stoke City,

Middlesbrough face Cardiff City,

And it's Preston North End up against Burnley.