Premier League continues today

There's one game down for decision in the Premier League this evening.

Manchester United and Wolves meet at Old Trafford from half-past-5.

A win for the hosts would see them go level on points with fifth placed West Ham while Wolves go into the game ninth in the table.

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is available as he returns from suspension.

This is their third game in eight days, United interim boss Ralf Rangnick however says he has no concerns over the fitness of Christiano Ronaldo

Manchester City meanwhile sit 10 points clear of Chelsea at the top of the table this morning.

That's after they and third-placed Liverpool both dropped points yesterday as they played out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

***

In the EFL Championship Stoke host Preston this afternoon while bottom side Derby County are away to Reading.

Both of those games get underway at 3-o'clock.

***

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's French Cup game against Vannes tonight.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was one of four PSG players who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.