Premier League back today

Premier League action returns for the first time in six weeks today following a break for the World Cup.

Tottenham's trip to Brentford gets the Boxing Day football started at 12.30, before Newcastle have the chance to move up to second if they win at Leicester.

Julen Lopetegui's first top flight game in charge of Wolves sees the bottom side travel to Everton, and there's a south coast derby between Southampton and Brighton.

The other 3 o'clock kick-off sees Crystal Palace host Fulham.

Liverpool hope to re-start their league campaign with victory at Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the tea time game, before Arsenal try to extend their lead at the summit when they take on West Ham.

Sheffield United know a big win over play-off chasing Coventry could send them top of the Championship today.

Blackburn hope to put their League Cup exit behind them when they go to Sunderland at 12.30, with Watford able to move up to third before then - for a short time at least - if they beat Millwall in the midday kick-off.

Among the other sides in and around the top six, Norwich are away at Luton from 7.45 and QPR travel to Cardiff (5.15), while Preston host bottom side Huddersfield.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough face Wigan, Bristol City entertain West Brom, Rotherham meet Stoke and Hull play Blackpool.