Premier League Back After International Break

Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign at Southampton this lunchtime.

Liverpool head into their 3 o'clock match with Nottingham Forest with three wins from three, and they're yet to concede a goal.

Champions Manchester City welcome Brentford to the Etihad.

Unbeaten Brighton play Ipswich.

West London plays East at Craven Cottage, with Fulham up against West Ham.

Crystal Palace face Leicester

At 5.30, Aston Villa take on Everton.

And there’s an 8pm start at the Vitality where Bournemouth play Chelsea.