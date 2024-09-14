Advertisement
Sport

Premier League Back After International Break

Sep 14, 2024 12:30 By radiokerrynews
Premier League Back After International Break
Share this article

Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign at Southampton this lunchtime.

Liverpool head into their 3 o'clock match with Nottingham Forest with three wins from three, and they're yet to concede a goal.

Champions Manchester City welcome Brentford to the Etihad.

Advertisement

Unbeaten Brighton play Ipswich.

West London plays East at Craven Cottage, with Fulham up against West Ham.

Crystal Palace face Leicester

Advertisement

At 5.30, Aston Villa take on Everton.

And there’s an 8pm start at the Vitality where Bournemouth play Chelsea.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

McIlroy In Contention At Irish Open
Advertisement
Uphill Battle For Europe To Defend Solheim Cup
Kerry FC Put To Sword By Clinical Cork City
Advertisement

Recommended

The Big Beach Clean is back for 2024 and they are calling on people to get involved
Communities in Kerry to be left with no ambulance service on certain days of the week
Kerry County Council will temporarily close a south Kerry road for improvement works
McIlroy In Contention At Irish Open
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus