Premier League action gets underway at half 12

Feb 11, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Today's Premier League action gets underway at half 12, with West Ham hosting Chelsea.

In the 3 o'clock games, Arsenal can re-establish an eight-point lead over Manchester City when they welcome Brentford to the Emirates.

Fifth placed Tottenham are away to Leicester, Brighton make the trip to Crystal Palace, Fulham entertain Nottingham Forest, And bottom side Southampton welcome Wolves to St. Mary’s.

At half 5, Newcastle can move up to third if they win at Eddie Howe’s former side Bournemouth.

